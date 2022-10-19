Ghaziabad: Woman kidnapped in Scorpio car, gang-raped; found in jute bag with iron rod in private part

Ghaziabad gang rape (File)

A 40-year-old woman was kidnapped and gang-raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. They dumped the victim bleeding on the side of the road in a jute bag with an iron rod inside her private part, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal tweeted on Wednesday, demanding action against the accused.

In a letter to the police, she wrote that the woman, a resident of Delhi, had gone to Ghaziabad to attend a birthday party on 16 October. She was kidnapped by four men in a Scorpio SUV when she was waiting for an autorickshaw. The woman was later raped by five men for two days.

"They brutally gang raped her and continued to rape and torture her for two days. They even inserted an iron rod inside her private parts. Thereafter, they hid her in a jute bag and threw her on the road. The woman was found on the road with the iron rod still inside her," Maliwal wrote in the letter.

The woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but is in a "very critical condition".

"The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action was taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality," she tweeted in Hindi.

The Ghaziabad police told ANI that the accused were known to the woman and apparently had a property dispute.

The incident is an ugly reminder of the brutal Delhi gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a moving bus.