GC Murmu resigns as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has offered to resign from his post and sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind in this regard, All India Radio reported on late Wednesday night.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Murmu resigns: All India Radio pic.twitter.com/B3xZL0tBht — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Although there have been reports of J&K Lt Guv G.C. Murmu's resignation, there is no confirmation yet on whether the President has accepted it.

Reports further state that Murmu is one of the frontrunners for the post of the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) of India.

G.C. Murmu is a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre and was the principal secretary to Narendra Modi during the latter's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He was appointed as the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019, after the erstwhile state's special status was revoked last year under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.