Ganga Dussehra 2019: Significance, Shubh Muhurta and Puja Vidhi

The auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra is being celebrated on June 12, Wednesday this year. The day is celebrated to mark the Gangavataran or 'the descent of the Ganga' on earth.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the 10th day or Dashami of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha.

Devotees offer prayers to goddess Ganga and perform rituals of Ganga pooja on this day.

People including politicians took to social media to wish everyone on the auspicious occasion.

Today is Ganga Dussehra. As per the Puranas, on this day, Maa Ganga descended on the Earth. My best wishes to all on the holy occasion — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 12, 2019

Ganga Dussehra also known as Ganga-Avataran, it is the celebration of the descent of the Ganga from heaven to earth. #GangaDussehra #NamamiGange pic.twitter.com/VNg404BR6J — Namami Gange (@cleanganganmcg) June 12, 2019

गांगं वारि मनोहारि मुरारिचरणच्युतम् । त्रिपुरारिशिरश्चारि पापहारि पुनातु माम् ।। माँ गंगा के स्वर्ग से धरती पर अवतरण के पावन महापर्व गंगा दशहरा के अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आइये हम सब मिलकर माँ गंगा को स्वच्छ रखने के अपने संकल्प को पुनः दोहराएं। pic.twitter.com/wXwFfc4ZCv — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 12, 2019

Gangavataran

According to legends, goddess Ganga came down from heaven to earth her in order to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors on Dashami of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha. She resided in Kamandal of Lord Brahma and along with her, she brought the purity of heaven to earth.

Significance of Ganga Dussehra

It is believed that taking a dip in the holy Ganga river during the ten days washes away the sins. Devotees throng various banks of Ganga, especially in north India to seek blessings of the goddess and to please her.

On this auspicious day, devotees offer their prayers to the Holy Ganga. Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered to be extra special and devotees throng the Ghats for this every year. #GangaDussehra #NamamiGange pic.twitter.com/taLsT5Ael6 — Namami Gange (@cleanganganmcg) June 12, 2019

Lakhs of devotees gather at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Ganga Dussehra to take a dip into the holy river.

Ganga Dussehra Pooja Shubh Muhurta:

Dashami Tithi Begins = 20:19 (8:19 pm) on June 11, 2019

Dashami Tithi Ends = 18:27 (6:27 pm) on June 12, 2019

Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on Ganga Dussehra today. pic.twitter.com/FFaXKFk24V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2019

Puja Vidhi of Ganga Dussehra

Devotees of Maa Ganga gather at the banks of the holy river to pay their tributes and seek blessings. Special aartis are performed on this day at banks in Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna, where lakhs of devotees gather to offer prayers. Since goddess Ganga is a symbol of purity, it is believed that taking a dip in the river on this day washes away all sins and brings a state of purification. People also belive that the water of holy river may heal any physical ailments.