Ganesh idols in Qutub Minar: ASI removes iron meshes, deity now visible

Qutub Minar

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has removed the two iron meshes in Qutubminar's Kuwwat-ul-Islam mosque after which Lord Ganesha's idols have become apparent. Removing the iron mesh was the demand of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu groups.

The Lord Ganesha idols had been covered by two iron meshes years ago. Now, after cleaning the idols, ASI has covered the idol with bulletproof glass.

It was believed that the idol was in an inverted position. But now it is visible that the idol is upright. However, ASI hasn't given permission to tourists to conduct puja in honour of the deity.

Several Hindu groups claim that Qutubbuddin Aibak destroyed 27 Hindu and Jain temples in order to make the mosque.

Earlier this year, the National Monuments Authority had asked the ASI to retrieve the Ganesha idols from the Qutub Minar complex as the placement of the idols is "disrespectful".

A Delhi court, however, ordered ASI to maintain the status quo. The court was hearing a plea against the ASI's plan to remove the Ganesha idols.

The two idols are called Ulta Ganesh and Ganesha in a cage. They are found inside the complex that was designated as UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Hindu groups are also fighting a protracted court battle to secure the right to worship Shringar Gauri, a deity reportedly found on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque adjacent to the ancient Kashi Vishvanath Temple.