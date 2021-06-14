Galwan anniversary remembrance in Leh this week

New Delhi: A remembrance ceremony will be undertaken this week in honour of Galwan bravehearts with the officiating commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps laying a wreath at the Leh Memorial. The officiating commander will be the senior most Indian Army officer in Leh. It was on the intervening night of 15/16 June 2020 that India lost 20 of its troops in the Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh due to aggressive actions by the Chinese side.

This was the worst ever loss of life at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China in the last 45 years. The development came after the Chinese build-up in the area that started in April of 2020. February saw a positive development, with disengagement at Pangong lake. But disengagement in areas like Gogra, Hot springs, and Depsang plans is still to happen.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi last week said, "We have repeatedly stressed that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for the two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity and enable progress in bilateral relations."

Also read Galwan valley clash: China jails blogger for 8 months over remarks on casualties

Both countries continue to hold talks with each other but the situation remains precarious. March 12 saw a diplomatic round of talks - Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), followed by the 11th India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting that took place on April 9.