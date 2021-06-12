G7 outreach summit: PM Narendra Modi gives mantra of 'one earth, one health'

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact large parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 outreach summit gave the mantra of "One Earth, One Health".

India, along with South Africa, South Korea and Australia, has been invited by the UK for the G7 Outreach summit taking place in Cornwall. PM Modi joined the summit virtually with each leader having a screen with which PM joined.

German chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to PM's mantra of "One Earth, One Health" at the meet and conveyed her strong support to it.

During the meet, the India-South Africa proposal at WTO for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver was referred. Australian PM Scott Morrison during the summit, recalling his discussions with PM Modi about COVID vaccine patent wavier conveyed his country's strong support to it.

Last week, WTO was able to achieve consensus on it with India calling for early conclusion of text-based negotiations.

Meanwhile, French President MacronEmmanuel Macron called for the supply of COVID vaccine raw material to vaccine major producers like India for mass production of vaccines.

Ahead of the summit too, in an extensive presser he mentioned it. At the presser, he highlighted that intellectual property (IP) should never be a barrier to accessing vaccines and need to work on the proposal for a time- and space-limited exemption of IP.