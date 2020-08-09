Full-fledged international flight operations will take some time to come back, bubble arrangement to continue: DCGA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) on Wednesday announced that resumption of full-fledged international flight operations will take some time, hinting that the situation will only come back to normal after reviewing the COVID-19 situation around the world.

"Resumption of full-fledged international flight operations will depend on the state of #coronavirus spread all over the world. A lot of countries are still enforcing quarantine measures & it will take some time to have fully operative international flights," Anil Kumar, Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated.

In the meantime, he said that air travel for international passengers will depend on bubble arrangement with certain countries like UK, US, France.

"Some international air operations have started already. Passengers are allowed to go from & come to India. It depends on the bubble arrangement we have with countries like UK, US, France," Kumar added.

India and the United Kingdom (UK) recently have agreed upon transport air bubbles for international air connectivity as air travel shows signs of recovery amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. The Government of India has given permits to UK carriers to operate flights between both countries.

A British High Commission Spokesperson told WION, “The Government of India has now given permission for UK carriers to re-establish bilateral air routes. We are working closely with airlines to finalise details as soon as possible. More information will be announced in due course.”

India already has Transport Air Bubbles with the US, France, and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for arriving international passengers, in supersession of the guidelines that were issued on the subject on May 24.

The guidelines came into effect on August 8.