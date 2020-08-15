From health ID to COVID-19 vaccine, key takeaways from PM Modi's Independence Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from ramparts of the historic Red Fort. This was PM Modi's 7th consecutive Independence Day speech.

Continuing his 'turban tradition', the PM opted for a predominate mix of orange and yellow coloured headgear for celebrations of the country's 74th Independence Day.

The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year was celebrated in a different manner in view of COVID-19. It was relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19. Compared to the past, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants are present.

Here are the key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the 74th Independence Day

- In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them.

- A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries.

- Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy.

- An important priority of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created.

- From today a new campaign is going to start in the country. It is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in the health sector in India.

- Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre.

- Education has a key role in the making of Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence.

- Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production.

- From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner.

- Delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, the country is committed for completion of this work so that elections are held and people's representatives are elected there.

- In the next 1000 days, Lakshadweep will also be connected to submarine optical fiber cable.

- Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future