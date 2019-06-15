From French windows to courtyard: Why you might want to move in to Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya's Mumbai prison cell

The 300 sqft prison cell at Mumbai's Arthur Road, where fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi are likely to be held in once extradited to India, will have state-of-the-art lavish features like large French windows reaching up to the ceiling, round-the-clock water supply, fans, lights, and cushioned cots, according to reports submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to a London court.

According to a Times of India report, the CBI presented an eight-minute video to the court showcasing Barrack No. 12, the east-facing prison cell which will also have horizontal bars on the window 'to ensure natural light and ventilation'. It will also likely have a courtyard for taking strolls and access to a library, along with clean mattresses, blankets, and pillows for his own use.

Mallya, facing charges of defaulting on bank loans, had earlier moved court, opposing his extradition on the ground that the barrack in India did not match global prison standards, citing the lack of natural light and ventilation in the cell where he was likely to be lodged in.

Nirav Modi, fugitive diamantaire facing charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering, is also likely to be moved in with the liquor baron in the same "fully-equipped" cell after a court in the UK rejected his bail plea for the fourth time.

Prison officials confirmed that inspection was over to ensure boarding and security arrangements were in place for the prison cell, which has "facilities similar to a studio apartment", reported the Hindustan Times citing sources.

The barrack, a ground-plus-one structure, also houses in other cells Peter Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, and Abu Jundal, the alleged handler in the 26/11 Mumbai blasts.

The CBI assured the UK court that the prison cell matched global standards of security, with CCTV cameras for surveillance and video conferences, and an adequate number of guards posted at the barracks.