From electricity to internet for villages, key decisions in PM Modi's Cabinet meeting

New Delhi: A meeting of the Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Power distribution reform was approved in this meeting. Along with this, funds were also approved under the Bharat Net project to connect the villages to the internet in the country. An allocation of Rs 19,000 crore has been approved for the Bharat Net project.

Giving information about the important decision taken in the cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Cabinet has given approval to the decision announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman two days ago. He added that earlier governments used to implement the announcement after several days but the Modi government implemented it soon.

Budget for electricity, internet, DAP subsidies

The Union Minister said that from June to November, the government has announced to give free food grains. Under this scheme, 80 crore people will get free food grains and for this, Rs 93,000 crore has been announced. Javadekar added that a subsidy of Rs 14,000 crore has been given to ensure that the price of DAP fertilizer and urea does not increase. Rs 19,000 crores have been given for broadband facility in the village. Rs 97,000 crore rupees have been given for the improvement of the power system, Rs 1.22 lakh crore has been given for the export facility.

This is the fourth package of self-reliant India which will be implemented with immediate effect.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also informed that PM Modi has taken a historic decision to ensure the information highway reaches every village. On August 15 last year, the target of bringing optical broadband to 6 lakh villages of the country was set. Today we have reached 1 lakh 56 thousand villages, he said. "Bharat Net has been implemented under PPP model in sixteen states of the country. We are doing an agreement for thirty years, in which we are giving the entire network," he added. Along with this, the minister informed that a telemedicine facility will also be available in villages. There will be a system of good coaching for the children in the villages of the country.

It may be noted that funds have also been approved under the Bharat Net project to connect the villages to the internet in the country. Through this project, the government is connecting every gram panchayat of the country with a broadband connection.