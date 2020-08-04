From Ayodhya to New York: Here's how Indians in the US will mark Ram Temple festivities at Times Square on August 5

India, United States, New York, Times Square, Ayodhya, Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Ram Mandir, Ram Temple, Bhoomi Pujan

As the much-awaited Ram temples Bhoomi Pujan in just a day away, the Indians based in the US are indulged in planning programs to mark the auspicious occasion on August 5. Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be shown across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square to celebrate the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The organizers have scheduled a program starting from 7.30 pm to 9:30 pm on August 5. The program includes Diya lighting and bhajans program, speeches by eminent personalities, and sweet distribution.

Earlier, Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani said that arrangements are being made to celebrate the historic moment in New York

Beginning from 8 AM on August 5 till 10 PM, images of the words 'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and English, Lord Ram's portraits and videos, 3D portraits of the temple's design and architecture as well as pictures of the laying of the foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be displayed across several billboards, which are among the most striking and popular features of Times Square, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.