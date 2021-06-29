France 'actively working' on Indian concerns over Covishield's absence on EU Green Pass

France is "actively working" on the issue of Covishield's absence on the EU green pass after the matter was raised bilaterally by India. The EU green pass comes into effect from the 1st of July, and only lists 4 approved vaccines that do not include Covishield.

Approved vaccines are Comirnaty (Pfizer), COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, Spikevax (previously COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna), and AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria.

French govt sources said, "We are aware of the issue. We are working on it actively."

The inclusion of Covishield for the EU green pass for travel is only open for European Medicines Agency or EMA-market authorized vaccines but additional ones could be included. EMA doesn't decide the list on the Pass but the member states have some flexibility to adapt the list for their national pass.

For market authorization of Covishield for use in the EU, the Serum Institute of India needs to apply for EMA, which then conducts a verification of the production site, etc.

"Vaccine called Covishield does not currently have a marketing authorisation... Covishield as such is not currently approved under EU rules", EMA told WION on Monday.

SII hasn't applied yet for EMA authorization with assurance coming from its chief Adar Poonawalla that the matter will be resolved soon.

Green Pass aims to facilitate the safe free movement of its nationals in the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. EU member countries are using it already. Green Pass or simplified--EU Digital COVID Certificate is digital proof that a person has either been vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from COVID-19.