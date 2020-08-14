Former President Pranab Mukherjee's condition unchanged, continues to be on ventilator support

The Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi said on Friday that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged.

"The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi stated in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, dismissing fake news about the Former President's death, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday said that his father is still alive and "haemodynamically" stable.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable ! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Army Hospital, where the former President has been admitted stated that his health condition continued to remain critical after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain clot and was on a ventilator currently. It said that he is hemodynamically stable.

On August 10, Mukherjee underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10 has not shown any improvement and his health status had worsened.

Taking to Twitter, the 84-year-old said on Monday that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.