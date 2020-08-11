Former President Pranab Mukherjee put on ventilator support after brain clot surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support after undergoing brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital, where he was admitted on Monday morning after testing positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind wished for the speedy recovery of Mukherjee who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, "President Kovind spoke to Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about the health of her father, the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who is hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of the former President.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. I pray for his well being and speedy recovery."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also prayed for the speedy recovery of the former President.

"Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee said she is concerned about the former President and wished he got well soon."Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for COVID-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery," said the West Bengal Chief Minister through her twitter handle.