Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dies at 89
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away on Wednesday.
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said. Nilangekar, aged 89, was recently tested positive for coronavirus but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative.
The congress leader served as the state chief minister from June 1985 to March 1986. He resigned from the post when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after fraud was alleged in the results of the MD examination in 1985, "at his behest" to help his daughter and her friend get through, PTI reported.
Shri Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor. Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2020