Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dies at 89

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said. Nilangekar, aged 89, was recently tested positive for coronavirus but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative.

The congress leader served as the state chief minister from June 1985 to March 1986. He resigned from the post when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after fraud was alleged in the results of the MD examination in 1985, "at his behest" to help his daughter and her friend get through, PTI reported.