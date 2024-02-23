Twitter
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away at around 3 am on Friday due to age-related health complications.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 07:00 AM IST

Due to age-related health complications, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away at around 3 am on Friday. He was 86.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, the private medical facility said on Thursday.

Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state.

He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power. 

(With inputs from PTI)

