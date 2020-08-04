Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19
Siddaramaiah confirmed the news himself on Twitter and advised all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo)
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The leader, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, has been admitted to the Manipal hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.
Siddaramaiah confirmed the news himself on Twitter and advised all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for symptoms and self-quarantine.
"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah posted from his official handle on Twitter.
I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.
I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020
A statement by the Manipal Hospital confirmed that the former Chief Minister has been admitted for evaluation of fever and that the antigen test for COVID-19 has returned positive.
Notably, Karnataka has seen a marked spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. The state has recorded 4,752 new coronavirus-positive cases in the past 24 hours, with the tally mounting to 1.39 lakh. There are 74,469 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, while the death toll has mounted to 2,594, with 98 people falling a fatal victim to the virus in the last 24 hours.