Twitter
Headlines

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Gujarat Titans' INR 3.6 crore signee meets with bike accident ahead of IPL 2024

Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan quits politics day after BJP denies LS ticket, will return to...

Meet first woman sniper of Border Security Force, she is from...

Paresh Pahuja reacts to Operation Valentine's comparison with Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter: ‘Mujhe toh bahut…’ | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gujarat Titans' INR 3.6 crore signee meets with bike accident ahead of IPL 2024

Paresh Pahuja reacts to Operation Valentine's comparison with Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter: ‘Mujhe toh bahut…’ | Exclusive

Marksheet of IAS Anudeep Durishetty, who scored highest marks in UPSC history, goes viral; check his marks

8 health benefits of oatmeal

7 health benefits of Ragi

Shah Jahan's unfinished dream: The black Taj Mahal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Paresh Pahuja reacts to Operation Valentine's comparison with Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter: ‘Mujhe toh bahut…’ | Exclusive

Meet Amitabh, Dharmendra’s co-star, son of driver, who once slept in gutters, later became Bollywood’s top villain

Crew: Kriti Sanon's hot avatar in teaser of Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Naina' leaves fans excited

HomeIndia

India

Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan quits politics day after BJP denies LS ticket, will return to...

The announcement came through a heartfelt message shared on the social media platform X, where he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation and reflected on his journey from a medical student to a renowned political leader.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 03:47 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X/@drharshvardhan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After dedicating over three decades to public service, Dr Harsh Vardhan, former health minister and a prominent political figure of the BJP, announced his retirement from politics on Sunday. The announcement came through a heartfelt message shared on the social media platform X, where he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation and reflected on his journey from a medical student to a renowned political leader.

In his farewell message, he expressed eagerness to return to his roots as an ENT specialist and resume his practice at Krishna Nagar. He emphasised his commitment to fulfilling promises and serving the people, citing his aspirations and the continued support of the public.

Throughout his tenure, Dr. Vardhan remained steadfast in his dedication to the welfare of the people. His decision to enter politics stemmed from a desire to combat poverty, disease, and ignorance.

Dr Vardhan's contributions to public health were significant, particularly during his tenure as the Health Minister for both Delhi and the Union government. He played a pivotal role in initiatives such as polio eradication and managing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to his supporters, party members, and leaders, he acknowledged the privilege of working alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This bodybuilder-turned-actor trained Sanjay, Suniel, died in poverty, no Bollywood star attended his funeral

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Meet Abdul Salam, the only Muslim leader in BJP's list of 195 candidates

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet today ahead of LS polls

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar from today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE