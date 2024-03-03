Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan quits politics day after BJP denies LS ticket, will return to...

After dedicating over three decades to public service, Dr Harsh Vardhan, former health minister and a prominent political figure of the BJP, announced his retirement from politics on Sunday. The announcement came through a heartfelt message shared on the social media platform X, where he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation and reflected on his journey from a medical student to a renowned political leader.

In his farewell message, he expressed eagerness to return to his roots as an ENT specialist and resume his practice at Krishna Nagar. He emphasised his commitment to fulfilling promises and serving the people, citing his aspirations and the continued support of the public.

After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and… — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 3, 2024

Throughout his tenure, Dr. Vardhan remained steadfast in his dedication to the welfare of the people. His decision to enter politics stemmed from a desire to combat poverty, disease, and ignorance.

Dr Vardhan's contributions to public health were significant, particularly during his tenure as the Health Minister for both Delhi and the Union government. He played a pivotal role in initiatives such as polio eradication and managing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to his supporters, party members, and leaders, he acknowledged the privilege of working alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.