Former DU professor GN Saibaba, others acquitted in suspected Maoist links case

Twitter
Headlines

Meet boy, an Indian genius, whose project prepares for Rs 150 has been chosen by NASA, he is from...

Meet world's richest person, much more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, not Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Zuckerberg, has...

This Indian actor will attend pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles; it's not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, NTR, Aishwarya, Deepika

'10 years have been...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacts to PM Modi's 'My country is my family' remark

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Motors to demerge its businesses into two separate listed companies, Jaguar Land Rover to…

Meet boy, an Indian genius, whose project prepares for Rs 150 has been chosen by NASA, he is from...

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

10 Bollywood celebs who never attend Ambani family events

6 uncapped Indian players to score century in IPL

9 inspirational messages by Katrina Kaif

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

This Indian actor will attend pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles; it's not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, NTR, Aishwarya, Deepika

Emraan Hashmi is 'surprised' with Kangana Ranaut's claims on nepotism in Bollywood: 'It is not right to...'

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

HomeIndia

India

Former DU professor GN Saibaba, others acquitted in suspected Maoist links case

The Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others in the Maoist link case, on Tuesday. A bench of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes set aside the verdict of a Nagpur sessions court which had convicted GN Saibaba and others in 2017.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others in the Maoist link case, on Tuesday. A bench of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes set aside the verdict of a Nagpur sessions court which had convicted GN Saibaba and others in 2017.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet man who went missing for months, was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, now to launch new business

    Nothing Phone (2a) launching in India tomorrow: Expected price, design, features and more

    WTC Standings 2023-25: Team India make big jump after Australia win over New Zealand in 1st Test, move up to…

    This star kid stalked superstar, called herself his wife, he filed FIR, she went missing, hasn't been seen since...

    Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

    'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

    Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

    From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

    Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE