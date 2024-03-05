India

Former DU professor GN Saibaba, others acquitted in suspected Maoist links case

The Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others in the Maoist link case, on Tuesday. A bench of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes set aside the verdict of a Nagpur sessions court which had convicted GN Saibaba and others in 2017.

