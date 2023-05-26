Search icon
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets 6-week interim bail from SC on medical grounds

The SC allowed the jailed AAP leader to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain bought to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of deterioration in health, in New Delhi last Monday | Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday granted six weeks interim bail to jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on health grounds. The SC allowed the former Delhi minister to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice. The apex court asked Jain to produce his medical records by July 10.

Jain was also asked by the SC to refrain from speaking with the media during the period of his interim bail. 

Jain was granted bail by a bench of Justices JK Maheswari and PS Narasimha. Appearing for Jain, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said the former Delhi Health Minister had lost 35 kg and was suffering with a spinal problem.

On behalf of the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju sought Jain's examination by a panel of doctors at the AIIMS or Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. If the medical reports suggest treatment, then ED will not oppose it, Raju said. 

The bench would look into examination of Jain by AIIMS or RML doctors on the next hearing date.

Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 last year on money laundering charges through four companies allegedly linked to him.

(Inputs from PTI)

