Forced to admit Kathua charges: Vishal Jangotra

After getting released, Vishal claimed that he was ruthlessly tortured by the police to own up to an offence he did not commit

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 05:50 AM IST

Vishal Jangotra, who was made an accused in the brutal rape and murder case of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir by the police, was on Monday let off by a special court in Punjab's Pathankot after a Zee News report showed that he was in Uttar Pradesh and not near the crime spot on the day of the incident. After getting released, Vishal claimed that he was ruthlessly tortured by the police to own up to an offence he did not commit.

Recalling in an interview to Zee News how he was made an accused in the case, Jangotra said: "I was in Meerut giving my examination for BSc Agriculture. After my examination one day when I was in my room, some people from the crime branch came and arrested me. They started beating me and took me to Meerapur Chowki and I was beaten up all night. Keval Gupta, Irfan Bani thrashed be throughout the way to Jammu. I was beaten so much that I was not even in my senses."

"I had got a photo on WhatsApp saying that a murder has taken place in Kathua but I had no information that she was raped too. The police in its chargesheet filed false allegations against me that I travelled from Meerut to Jammu and then back to Meerut after committing the crime," he asserted.

