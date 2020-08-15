For the first time, LCDs installed for PM Modi’s Independence Day speech in Srinagar

Many LCD screens were installed at different locations in Srinagar to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort today. The move was initiated so that Modi's speech reach the masses.

LED screens were installed in Srinagar by Jammu and Kashmir authorities at two locations in the city displaying Modi’s Independence Day speech live.

Everyone was amazed when today at Srinagar TRC crossing prime minister’s Independence Day speech was telecasted live on big LED’s. These projectors were installed at TRC crossing, Jehangir Chowk, and other parts of Srinagar. Prime Minister’s whole speech was displayed live on the big screens.

“This was for the first time that PM’s Independence Day speech was displayed live on big screens in Srinagar areas,” projector in-charge Abdul Bhat said.

“Big screens were fixed at various points in Srinagar and its a new concept that’s liked by people” Bhat added.

However, the celebrations in Srinagar was a muted affair in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19. The day is normally marked by religious ceremonies, parades, and various other fuctions.

However, coronavirus has put a stop to many events as large gatherings are still prohibited.

Further, mobile internet services on mobile devices were cutoff in Kashmir on Independence Day as a precautionary measure but mobile phone services functioned as usual. Security agencies added this step to the security drill after militants triggered a blast outside the Bakshi Stadium during the Independence Day parade in 2005.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag in Srinagar.

"People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of J&K connected themselves to the sense of national spirit," Sinha said at the flag hoisting event.

"Activism is not a bad thing, but to choose the correct option is of utmost significance. Your activism should be directed at the development of the nation, as this country belongs to none other than you, and you are its future leaders," he said, urging the youth of J&K to take advantage of the new opportunities.

The LG said the government has five main guiding principles - to put in place a just and transparent system of governance, a thriving grassroots level democracy, maximizing the reach of government welfare schemes; accelerating economic development and creation of employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the `delimitation process` is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the Union Territory."Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort."

This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said.

(With agency inputs)