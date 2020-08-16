'For development, peace is essential': 9 most striking quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

As today marks the second death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to him for his outstanding service and efforts towards the country.

"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress," the PM wrote on Twitter.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd August 16, 2020

Vajpayee was the first BJP leader to become the Prime Minister of India. He led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004.

He served as Prime Minister thrice - briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

Vajpayee's birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the party. He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014, the highest civilian honour of India.

Vajpayee was one of the tallest leaders and among the founding fathers of the BJP. He took his last breath on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Also read President Kovind unveils portrait of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ICCR headquarters

Here's a look at 9 most striking quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

1. For me, power was never an attraction.

2. India has never played politics with national security.

3. Let me make one thing clear. I have never considered mere survival in power as any achievement, just as I have never seen coming to power as an achievement in itself.

4. We have given up office, but not our responsibility to serve the nation. We have lost an election, but not our determination.

5. We are unnecessarily wasting our precious resources in wars... if we must wage war, we have to do it on unemployment, disease, poverty, and backwardness.

6. I believe the gun is no solution to problems.

7. For development, peace is essential.

8. If India is not secular, then India is not India at all.

9. I have a vision of India: an India free of hunger and fear, an India free of illiteracy and want.