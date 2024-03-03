Flipkart to take on Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe with it’s new UPI service

Flipkart, which claims to have more than 50 crore registered users and 14 lakh sellers on its marketplace, aims to reduce dependence on third-party UPI apps such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay.

In a major development, e-commerce giant Flipkart has launched its own Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service called “Flipkart UPI,” in collaboration with Axis Bank. This facility will allow customers to set up their own UPI handle for online and offline transactions within and outside the Flipkart marketplace. However, it will initially be available for Android users.

“Recognising the dynamic digital landscape, the launch of Flipkart UPI seamlessly merges the convenience and cost-effectiveness of UPI with the trusted efficiency customers expect from us,” said Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President, Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart.

“At Flipkart, we are committed to delivering the best-in-class commerce experience to customers by offering safe and convenient payment options along with a wide array of rewards and benefits such as Supercoins, Brand Vouchers, and others," Aneja further said.

Within the Flipkart app, customers can create their own UPI ID. This convenience enables them to make payments to merchants, and individuals, and even manage bill payments, without switching apps.

The in-house UPI facility will be spread across Flipkart group companies including, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip.