Flight operations at Kolkata, Bagdogra airports to remain suspended on lockdown days in September

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) informed on Friday that flight operations at airports in West Bengal -- Kolkata and Bagdogra -- would remain suspended on the three lockdown days of September.

The official handle of Kolkata Airport tweeted, “Complete lockdown will be observed in West Bengal on 7th Sep, 11th Sep & 12th September 2020. As per State Govt. directives no flight operations will be scheduled on these days from Kolkata Airport.”

On the other hand, Bagdogra Airport also took to Twitter informing passengers that flight operations at the airport will also remain suspended on September 7, 11 and 12, 2020.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had written to the Civil Aviation Ministry seeking suspension of flight operations on lockdown days.

Meanwhile, the state government decided to partially lift the ban on flights from six cities reporting maximum COVID-19 cases. The government decided to allow flights from these six cities thrice a week.

“Flights from six cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Nagpur will be allowed in limited manner from September. They will be allowed on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday during 1st and 2nd week of September and Monday, Wednesday and Friday during 3rd and 4th week of September. Passengers are requested to check further schedule with concerned Airline,” Kolkata Airport tweeted.