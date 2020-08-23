Film, TV production activities to resume; I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announces SOP

After remaining shut for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film and TV production industry will reopen, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Sunday.

"I am happy to announce that we are releasing standard operating procedures for film and TV programme shooting which was stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic for the last 6 months," Javadekar said addressing the media.

"Some states had given permissions so it had somehow started in places. We consulted the Health and Home Ministry regarding this and then the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued this SOP," he added.

The minister said that the new SOP will be a 'Sanjeevani' for the industry.

"The new SOP will be like a 'Sanjeevani' for the media production industry. Social distancing and masks will be an integral part of this SOP. The general principle behind the Standard Operating Procedure would help create a safe working environment for both the cast and the crew," Javadekar said.

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipments pic.twitter.com/BCTTIzKffG August 23, 2020

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other workplaces and includes measures like proper sanitisation, crowd management, and provision for protective equipment.

The Minister said that the core principle of this SOP is 'contact minimisation'.

The SOP suggests that sharing of costumes, props, wigs, makeup, etc., shall be kept to the minimum and persons handling shared equipment shall wear gloves.

Lapel mics shall be avoided and never shared while direct contact with the diaphragm of the mics shall be avoided.

A strict physical distancing of six feet shall be adhered to at shoot locations, recording studios, and editing rooms etc. The SOP also suggests that minimum cast and crew shall be present during the shoots.

The new SOP, however, prohibits the entry of visitors or audience at shooting spots.

(With agency inputs)