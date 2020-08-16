Headlines

Fight against COVID-19: AAP to make oximeters available in 30,000 villages

In a bid to combat COVID-19, the Delhi Government will now set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages across the country. CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so that it can be provided to the villages.

Aug 16, 2020

In a bid to combat COVID-19, the Delhi Government will now set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages across the country. These centres will be set up for testing the saturation of oxygen content in the blood.

The village youth will be trained and provided with the oxymeters to set up these centres, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Kejriwal wrote, "Already received commitments for 30,000 oxymeters. I am overwhelmed. Will now set up "oxygen jaanch kendra" in 30,000 villages. Commitments still pouring in. Will help set it up in more villages. Thank you, donors. We will train village youth and give them oxymeters to set up oxygen kendras."

"This will help us in saving lives by detecting a drop in oxygen levels in time," he added.

Oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level and heart rate, and are extremely useful for coronavirus patients, who in many cases battle breathlessness due to a drop in oxygen level.

CM Kejriwal on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so that it can be provided to the villages across the country.

"We all have come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need," he said.

