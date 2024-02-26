FASTag KYC deadline set for February 29: Step-by-step guide to update, check FASTag KYC status

The NHAI has recently introduced the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' policy to deter individuals from using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles. The aim is to alleviate traffic congestion and streamline toll collection nationwide. Consequently, if you haven't completed the Know Your Customer (KYC) process by February 29, your FASTag could be deactivated.

This development might prompt questions about how to verify the status of your FASTag and how to update it before the deadline. This article aims to provide answers and guide you through the process.

Updating FASTag KYC via the NHAI Official Website

Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com and log in using your registered mobile number.

Navigate to the Dashboard Menu and click on the 'My Profile' option.

On the 'My Profile' page, select the 'KYC' option and then choose your 'Customer Type.'

Follow the on-screen instructions and provide the necessary information to update your FASTag KYC.

Note: Approval of your KYC usually takes seven working days once you've submitted all required documents.

Updating FASTag KYC via the Bank Website

Go to your partner bank's website and log in to your FASTag account.

Follow the steps outlined on the website to update your FASTag KYC.

Updating FASTag KYC Offline

Visit your nearest FASTag issuer bank with your PAN card, identification document, address proof, and passport-size photograph.

Request a KYC form for FASTag from the bank representative and fill it out.

Submit the completed form along with the required documents to the bank for verification and processing.

You'll receive an email and SMS notification once your FASTag KYC is updated.

Documents Required for Updating FASTag KYC

As per RBI regulations, you must provide one of the following Officially Valid Documents (OVDs) for KYC compliance:

Valid passport

Driver's license

Voter ID

PAN card

Aadhaar card

NREGA job card endorsed by a State Government official

Additionally, you'll need to submit a copy of your vehicle's registration certificate (RC).

How to Check the Status of FASTag KYC Online?

Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com and log in with your registered mobile number.

Go to the Dashboard Menu and click on 'My Profile' to check your KYC status.

If your mobile number isn't registered for the NHAI FASTag website, download the MyFASTag application, register, and then follow the above steps to check your KYC status.