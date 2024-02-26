Farmers' tractor march today: Noida Police issues traffic advisory. Delhi-bound commuters urged to take Metro

Twitter
Headlines

Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied entry into India; know why

UPW vs DC, Match 4 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Sanskriti Malviya, 3rd year student who got record-breaking pakage, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

Apple iPhone 15 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale after Rs 52,000 off, available at just Rs…

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons, AAP says agency should...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied entry into India; know why

UPW vs DC, Match 4 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Sanskriti Malviya, 3rd year student who got record-breaking pakage, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

6 powerful families that rule south cinema

9 most poisonous snakes found in India

8 yoga poses that enhance heart health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Urvashi Rautela gets Rs 3 crore, 24-carat gold birthday cake from Honey Singh, netizens joke 'India's first woman to...'

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kiran Rao to submit Laapataa Ladies for Oscars? Filmmaker says, ‘if our film is…’

HomeIndia

India

Farmers' tractor march today: Noida Police issues traffic advisory. Delhi-bound commuters urged to take Metro

Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In view of the tractor march in Noida by farmers affiliated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU Lokshakti, the Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads. 

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated that they will conduct thorough checks and erect barriers along all borders from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, which will likely lead to traffic snarls on routes from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Delhi border and Yamuna Expressway, including Luharli Toll Plaza. 

The traffic advisory from Noida police mentioned that emergencies will prompt traffic diversions as necessary. To mitigate congestion, commuters heading to Delhi are encouraged to utilize metro services. Restrictions on various types of goods vehicles will be enforced along specific routes, such as from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk. 

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing farmers' protest, work to open the road below the Singhu Border flyover, which was sealed in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, has begun, according to a Delhi Police source. 

The source mentioned that the lanes on the road below the flyover are being opened one by one. The Singhu border, the gateway to Haryana and Punjab, was closed on February 13 due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March. However, alternative routes were opened for vehicular movements. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

RCB vs UPW, Match 2 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India’s longest cable-stayed bridge

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 100 crore company at young age of…

Meet woman, who rejected Rs 145 crore offer, built Rs 8300 crore company, now wants to teach…

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent grooves to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya , internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE