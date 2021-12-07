Farmers’ protest to be called off tomorrow? BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says THIS

After over a year of the farmers’ movement, reports have claimed that the Centre has decided to agree to almost all the demands put forward by the protesting farmers. Now, speculations are rising that the farmers’ protest is likely to be called off tomorrow.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that the central government has decided to agree to all of the demands of the farmers and the protest will come to an end tomorrow. However, he said that not all the points of the Centre’s proposal are clear yet.

The BKU leader said that the proposal sent by the Centre is not exactly clear to the farmers and there are some apprehensions from the latter’s end. The matter will be discussed tomorrow at 2 pm and the agitation will continue till everything is clear, said Tikait.

Rakesh Tikait said, “The Centre proposed that they will agree to our demands and that we should end the protest…but the proposal is not clear. We have our apprehensions which will be discussed tomorrow at 2 PM. Our movement is not going anywhere, will be here.”

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, has further said that the final call to withdraw the farmers’ protest, which has been continuing for over a year against the three farm laws proposed by the Centre, will be taken by the farmers’ body itself.

All the farmer leaders are expected to meet at 2 pm on December 8 to decide on the future course of action of the farmers’ protest. Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “The government sent a proposal, it was discussed and presented before all members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).”

Rajewal further added, “We had objections to it we do not want other committees who have been against our demands since the start to be part of the panel on MSP. We have demanded the government give a clarification in this regard.”

Though reports have suggested that most of the demands of the farmers are being met by the Centre, the SKM has further stated that they will not withdraw the movement until all the cases against the farmers are withdrawn.