Farmers Bill will benefit small, medium farmers: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that farmers will benefit from the arrangement of one-country-one-market. As many as 10,000 Farmers Producer Organizations (FPO) will be formed across the country, through which farmers will be able to get quality inputs and the right price in the market. Many new dimensions have been added in the field of agriculture.

The Agriculture Minister said that the new Bills passed by the Lok Sabha will also benefit small and medium farmers. These Bills will bring prosperity to the lives of farmers across the country. Tomar was inaugurating the International Hostel and Skill Development centre of the Bihar Agriculture University.

Tomar praised how Bihar Agricultural University in the short term of 10 years of its establishment has made a mark under the list of excellence published by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The Farmer Welfare Minister expressed happiness at achieving 18th position by the University in the country. The University provides contemporary information on agriculture and allied sectors to the farmers through the use of the latest technology like YouTube, WhatsApp, and community radio. University has received the 'Silver Button' special honor from Google because of its choice of various programs on YouTube. Central Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Department chose the University for its e-Governance award. This is a testimony to the richness of its digital information system, Tomar said.

Three farmer bills were passed by the lower house of parliament on Thursday. NDA's oldest partner Akali Dal's only minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in the Modi government resigned protesting against the bills.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,"I congratulate the farmers of the country for agrarian reform Bills that have been passed in the Lok Sabha. These will help farmers to get rid of the middlemen who take large prices of their produce while delivering it to the customers. These Bills will act as a shield for the farmers." Modi was dedicating the "Kosi Rail Mahasetu" in poll-bound Bihar today.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Opposition for allegedly misleading the farmers and assured the farming community that minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement of their produce will continue along with several other options for them.

"There are people who had ruled the country but are now attempting to confuse the farmers on this subject. They are spreading lies about these Bills. They are propagating that the benefit of MSP will not be given to the farmers by the government. It is also being said by them that the government will not buy paddy-wheat etc from farmers. This is a lie. Farmers of the country have to be careful of these people. They should be wary of those who ruled the country for decades and are now lying to them," the Prime Minister said.

"Our government is committed to providing fair prices to farmers through MSP. We have been doing this in the past and will continue to do so in the future. Also, the government procurement will continue just like before," the Prime Minister assured.

The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. These Bills will now be tabled in the Upper House.