Fact Check: Viral image of PM Modi bowing to Nita Ambani is morphed

Headlines

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeIndia

India

Fact Check: Viral image of PM Modi bowing to Nita Ambani is morphed

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar has landed in controversy by sharing a fake morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 04:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar has landed in controversy by sharing a fake morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. In the photo shared by Sircar on Twitter, PM Modi is seen bowing with folded hands to the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani.

Sharing the photo of the PM, Sircar wrote in a tweet, "Wish fellow parliamentarians and others in politics also received such courtesy and bonhomie — from their permanently-scowling PM. In a mature democracy, we would know the two-way relationship, favours, transactions. Some day, history will tell us."

However, Sircar deleted the photo after users pointed out that it is fake.

Claim

Photo of PM Narendra Modi bowing with folded hands to Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani.

Fact Check

This is a morphed photo. The face of Nita Ambani has been put in place of someone else. We found that the original photo is from 2018 and shows PM Modi greeting a social worker, Deepika Mondol, who was visiting the Rashtrapati Bhawan for an event with her husband, Samar Mondol.

Deepika Mondal runs an NGO called Divya Jyoti Cultural Organisation and Welfare Society.

Current CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati reprimanded Sircar for sharing the morphed image. He said, "Disgusting & shameful that a morphed image is being circulated in this manner. It is one thing to not like a person. But it is reprehensible that a former CEO of the Public Broadcaster and former Culture Secy is publicising fake images. We are truly embarrassed by these actions."

Kanchan Gupta, a veteran journalist and former advisor to Atal Bihari Vajpayee slammed Sircar and wrote, "A former Secretary to Govt of India is intentionally tweeting morphed images to slander PM Modi. @Twitter provides a platform for #ManipulatedMedia and rewards such folks with a ‘Blue Tick’ to lend credibility to #FakeNews. This is how @manishm does the bidding of @jack Company."

The image shared by Sircar is fake and has gone viral on social media before as well. Earlier, the woman in the original image was misidentified as Priti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani who is the chairman of the Adani Group.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex on July 26; see pics here

Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Virat Kohli's manager who is relative of this Indian cricketer

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE