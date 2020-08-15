FACT CHECK: No, Indian Army did not organise large gatherings in military stations amid COVID-19

A fake input is being circulated across social media regarding the Indian Army organising large gatherings and other social activities in certain military stations on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day 2020 amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. This input is not true, the army clarified on Saturday, adding that all COVID-19 related protocols are strictly being adhered to at all military locations.

Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) under the Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence busted the fake news circulating on social media. "Some posts circulating in Social media stating that the Army is organising large gatherings and other social activities in certain military stations are not true," ADG PI - Indian Army posted from its official handle on the microblogging website.

The army statement added, "It is clarified that all COVID related protocols are strictly being adhered to at all military locations."

Some posts circulating in Social Media stating that the Army is organising large gatherings and other social activities in certain military stations are not true. It is clarified that all COVID related protocols are strictly being adhered to at all military locations. pic.twitter.com/lUnz2N4uZ3 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 15, 2020

In these trying times, it is especially important to remain vigilant of fake news being circulated, since a lot of people are actually scared in the face of a grave health crisis.

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today on August 15, jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police hoisted the national flag at 16,000 feet in the union territory of Ladakh.

The troops celebrated the Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

The force also recommended the names of 21 of its men for gallantry medals this year for showing exemplary courage during the face-offs against Chinese troops China in May-June this year in Ladakh.

With professional skills of the highest order, ITBP men fought shoulder to shoulder along with their Indian Army personnel and also brought the injured soldiers to the rear.