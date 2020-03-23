FACT CHECK: No, Indian Army did not establish 1000-bed quarantine facility in Barmer

A fake input is being circulated across social media regarding the Indian Army establishing a 1000-bed quarantine facility in Barmer for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affected patients. This input is not true, the army clarified on Monday, adding that the only functioning quarantine facilities of the Indian Army are the ones at Manesar and Jaisalmer.

Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information under the Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence busted the fake news circulating on social media. "A fake input is circulating on social media that Indian Army has established 1000 bed quarantine facility in Barmer. This is untrue," ADG PI - Indian Army posted from its official handle on the microblogging website.

In a subsequent tweet, the army statement added, "Quarantine facilities of Indian Army as on date are only functioning at Manesar & Jaisalmer."

In these trying times, it is especially important to remain vigilant of fake news being circulated, since a lot of people are actually scared in the face of a grave health crisis.

The Indian Army acted swiftly and built a facility near Haryana's Manesar in January where Indian students arriving from China's Wuhan could be monitored for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, to watch for any signs of infection. The Army responded to this emergency requirement to create and manage a facility for quarantine of approximately 300 Indian students, in the wake of nationals arriving from the Chinese city earlier this year.

Earlier this month, the Director-General of Armed Forces Medical Services (Army), Lieutenant General RS Grewal had informed that on precautionary measures and facilities for novel coronavirus disease, quarantine facilities have been set up in Jaisalmer, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gorakhpur, Chennai, Surat, Jhansi, Jodhpur and other places with the help of Navy and Air Force.