Fact Check: Is Modi government giving Rs 4500 per month to daughters under new scheme? PIB issues alert

The PIB Fact Check team has addressed the rumour of the Modi government giving Rs 4,500 per month to daughters under a new scheme launched by Centre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

A social media post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face on the poster has now gone viral, which claimed that the Central government will be providing daughters with Rs 4,500 per month under a new scheme.

The viral social media post has claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government will be providing families with daughters Rs 4,500 per month under the new scheme ‘Kanya Sumangala Yojana’. Now, the PIB Fact Check team has addressed the post.

The government fact check agency – PIB Fact Check – has shared a post and debunked the viral claim, announcing that there is no such scheme that will be giving families with daughters Rs 4,500 per month under the scheme.

 

 

A video uploaded on a YouTube channel called Sarkari Vlog claimed on social media that the central government is awarding Rs 4,500 per month stipend to those who have a daughter in their family under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

However, the PIB Fact Check team has debunked this claim, and said that there is no such scheme being run by the government, and the Modi government will not be sending any money to such families.

PIB Fact Check team tweeted on their official account, “A video by a YouTube channel called 'Sarkari Vlog' claims that the central government is giving ₹4,500 per month to those who have daughters in their families under the 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana'. #PIBFactCheck.”

Debunking this claim, the PIB team tweeted, “This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government.”

Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
