Facebook appoints Spoorthi Priya as grievance officer for India

American online social media and social networking service Facebook has named Spoorthi Priya as its grievance officer for India, the company said on its website. This move comes at a time when the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, is coming into force.

As per Facebook's website, users can contact Spoorthi Priya who is the Grievance Officer through an e-mail ID. Additionally, users can also contact Facebook in India via post at an address in New Delhi, as per the page.

Digital companies like Google and WhatsApp have also updated their websites to reflect the appointment of grievance officers as per the new social media rules. Facebook-owned WhatsApp had recently named Paresh B Lal as its grievance officer for India on its website.

New government guidelines

Social media companies with over 50 lakh users have to appoint a grievance officer, nodal officer, and chief compliance officer.

All three personnel appointed will have to be residents of India.

The social media platforms have to publish the name and other relevant information of the grievance officer on their website so that users can easily reach out to them.

The grievance officer has been tasked with ensuring that the complaint is acknowledged within 24 hours and properly disposed of within 15 days from the date it is lodged.

Social media platforms will also have expedited the process of taking down flagged content within 36 hours.

Any content flagged for nudity or pornography will have to be taken down within 24 hours.

Non-compliance with the orders will result in the companies being held liable for criminal action.

Social media companies will have to identify the first originator of a message upon an order by a competent court or executive authority.

They have to adopt features such as traceability of messages and voluntary user verification.