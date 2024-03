India

Explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe, injuries reported

Reports state that the explosion was due to a suspected cylinder blast and the injured have now been taken to the hospital.

Photo via ANI

An explosion was reported at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday, with reports suggesting that at least four people were injured in the incident. Reports state that the explosion was due to a suspected cylinder blast and the injured have now been taken to the hospital. March 1, 2024

