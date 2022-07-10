Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP; meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Bishnoi met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi

A month after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, sulking Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi gave a clear indication on Sunday that he is joining the BJP camp by meeting BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

On his Twitter account, Bishnoi, the younger son of former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal, posted pictures of his meeting with Shah and Nadda and praised both leaders.

He called Shah “a true statesman” and described it as a “real honour” to have met the BJP leader.

“It was a real honour and a pleasure to meet Mr @amitshah ji. A true statesman, I felt his aura and charisma in my interactions with him. His vision for India is awe-inspiring,” Bishnoi tweeted in Hindi.

On his meeting with Nadda, he wrote in a tweet, “I am very proud to meet Mr @jpnadda ji. His easy going and humble nature sets him apart from others. Under his able presidency, @bjp4india has seen unprecedented heights. I wish him good health and long life.”

Bishnoi,on June 11 was removed as Special Invitee in the Congress Working Committee and from other party posts after he voted for independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma in the Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana, leading to Congress candidate Ajay Maken’s defeat by a whisker.

Bishnoi’s meeting came amid reports that former Congress Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Anand Sharma, who is also upset with the central leadership, met Nadda. Sharma had dismissed speculation about joining the BJP but said meetings of leaders should not be seen as unusual.

In recent times, Congress has seen the exit of leaders like Amarinder Singh, Kapil Sibal, Sunil Jakhar, Hardik Patel, RPN Singh, Ripun Bora, Sushmita Dev, and Luzinho Faleiro. Earlier, leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada among others have also left the Congress.