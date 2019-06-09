Ex BJP leader and 4 times MP from Aligarh Sheela Gautam passes away at 88

Bharatiya Janata Party's senior leader and 4 times MP from Aligarh constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Sheela Gautam, passed away yesterday night. She was suffering from breathing problems for the last 6 months and was admitted to PSRI hospital in Delhi.

Many senior BJP leaders took to Twitter to express their grief over her death and send their condolences to her family.

Sushma Swaraj tweeted, " I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Mrs Sheela Gautam. I had an affectionate relationship with her. I will always miss her absence. My heartfelt condolences to Rahul, Amita and all members of her family

" I am sad to hear about the death of 4 times BJP MP from Aligarh Mrs Sheela Gautam's death. She worked hard to solve the problems of the poor and the helpless.", UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

" May her soul rest in peace", he added.

4 बार अलीगढ़ संसदीय क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाली भाजपा की वरिष्ठ नेता श्रीमती शीला गौतम जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर शोक पहुंचा। गरीब और असहाय जनता की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए वे हमेशा संघर्षशील रहीं।

ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को संबल दें।



ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 9, 2019

Sheela Gautam was the founder and owner of Sheela Foam Limited which sells mattresses under the Sleepwell Brand. She started her political career in 1980 with the Congress and then in 1991 she joined the BJP and became MP for the first time in her life from Aligarh constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She represented the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh for 13 times in a row from June 1991 to May 2004.

She represented the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency 4 times consecutively in the 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th Lok Sabhas of India.

She is the daughter of the famous freedom fighter Late Mohal lal Gautam.