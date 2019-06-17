Even parties without President should attend 19th June meeting: When PM took a veiled dig at Congress

PM Modi on 19th June has called for a meeting of chiefs of all political parties to discuss his ambitious idea of 'one nation, one election'. PM Modi had floated this idea in his first term too but it didn't get much positive response from opposition parties. PM is of the belief that too much time gets wasted owing to model code of conduct before elections and India remains perennially in poll-mode thus hampering development work. Hence polls at one go would significantly reduce this problem.

He will be making a revived pitch for his idea during the June 19th meeting where Presidents of all parties have been invited. Other issues in the table are regarding celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year.

A dinner meeting with all MPs of both houses of the Parliament have been scheduled on June 20. The 17th Lok Sabha is starting from today, 17th May and the Union Budget will be presented on 5th July. During the meeting, as per sources, PM Modi said that even parties without President should attend the June 19th meeting. Many interpreted it as a dig at Congress which is currently in a state of flux. Others though believed this is a clarification for parties like CPI and CPI(M) which don't have post of President.

Nearly three and half weeks after declaration of Lok Sabha results, there is no clarity over whether Rahul Gandhi will continue as Congress President or not. While the CWC has refused Rahul Gandhi's resignation, Gandhi scion is sticking to his stance and wants party to choose a new chief. There is also confusion regarding his whereabouts with reports emerging that he is currently in London and is not communicating with many top leaders.

The elections witnessed an unprecedented level of personal attack between the ruling BJP and opposition, and with this all-party meeting, PM is trying to start new innings with a clean slate.

With agency inputs