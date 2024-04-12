Erode Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Erode Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Erode Lok Sabha constituency is one of Tamil Nadu's 39 parliamentary constituencies, located in southern India. Situated on the banks of the Kaveri River and surrounded by the Western Ghats, Erode is the seventh largest urban agglomeration in Tamil Nadu, with a total population of 1,690,678 according to the 2011 census. The Election Commission of India announced the final schedule for voting and the results of the Erode Lok Sabha election on March 16, with Lok Sabha elections set to be held later this year.

Erode Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Erode constituency will be held on April 19 ( Phase 1 ).

Erode Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

Erode Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.



In the 2024 candidates list for the Erode Lok Sabha Constituency, notable contenders are KE Prakash representing the DMK and Ashok Kumar from the AIDMK.

Erode Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Ganeshamurthi A from the DMK secured victory in the Erode constituency with 563,591 votes, defeating Manimaran G of the ADMK who received 352,973 votes. Ganeshamurthi A won by a significant margin of 210,618 votes.