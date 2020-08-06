'Epitome of grace, commitment, ethics': Tributes pour in for Sushma Swaraj on first death anniversary

File Photo: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Tributes poured in for Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary on Thursday as Twitterati showered praises in remembrance of the former Foreign Minister who revolutionalised Twitter diplomacy.

Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at the age of 67 here on the night of August 6, 2019. Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health.

While political leaders and dignitaries took to Twitter to pay tributes to the former External Affairs Minister, common citizens also remembered how she had helped Indian citizens across the world during her tenure from 2014 to 2019.

cre_Trending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage.

"Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage. Here is what I had spoken at a prayer meet in her memory," the PM tweeted, sharing a video of his speech from a prayer meeting that was held after her demise last year.

Several other political leaders also tweeted in honour of the late Union minister.

"Sushma Ji was seen as an epitome of Indian culture. She was a blend of modern thinking and traditional values. She was always respectful towards seniors and elders. She was one of the most affable Indian politicians and treated everybody with warmth and affection," Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India tweeted.

"Humble tributes to former Minister of External Affairs and veteran leader, Shrimati Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary. A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted with a picture of Swaraj.

S Jaishankar, who now assumes the position she left vacant said, "Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration." He also shared pictures of the two together.

Here are some other tweets in honour of the late leader:

A year later, remembering #SushmaSwaraj with respect & affection. Om Shanti. https://t.co/E15diqHbJc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 6, 2020

Remembering Smt @SushmaSwaraj , former Minister @MEAIndia GoI who was a PU alumnus and studied LL.B. during 1971-74 in the dept of Laws. She was an epitome of grace commitment ethics

Pic: 1971 LL.B. Admission Form of @OfficialPU #SushmaSwaraj@VPSecretariat @narendramodi 1/3 pic.twitter.com/bjMhcHGjpQ — Panjab University (@OfficialPU) August 6, 2020

"Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you..." Remembering one of the greatest leaders a great human being #SushmaSwaraj ji on her 1st death Anniversary... आप यादों में रहेंगी सुषमा जी.. #SushmaSwaraj #deathanniversary pic.twitter.com/KGXwGKUo47 — Bishnupriya (@Khayali_Bini) August 6, 2020

#SushmaSwaraj

We remember your service for the India and also a legendary politician

You are the inspiration of all politicians#RIP Sushma Swaraj

Jay Hind pic.twitter.com/Gfv2YVV0Ii — arollanandhu (@arollanandhu1) August 6, 2020

Heartfelt tribute to one of the most loved leaders Smt. #Sushmaswaraj on her Punyatithi. She taught many of us how to use social media to make this world a better place. pic.twitter.com/RpOukhqQIZ — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 6, 2020

Behind the scenes of countless life-saving transplants of foreign nationals were the unwavering humanitarian efforts of Sushma ji. Patients often mention owing her an eternal debt of gratitude.



Fondly remembering a tall leader who showed us compassion in action. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/nPBV7TSL4g — Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin (@ArvinderSoin) August 6, 2020

Swaraj passed away on the night of August 6 following a cardiac arrest. Thousands bid adieu to their late minister as she was laid to rest with full state honours a day later.