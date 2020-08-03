Envoys welcome inclusion of foreign languages in new education policy

Envoys of various countries whose languages have been included in the National Education Policy 2020 have welcomed the development, saying said that this will increase the understanding of the country and also increase bilateral cooperation.

The government last week unveiled the new education policy, proposing that foreign languages such as Korean, Japanese, Thai, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian will be offered at the secondary level. This will allow "students to learn about the cultures of the world and to enrich their global knowledge and mobility according to their own interests and aspirations," NEP 2020 says.

Thai envoy Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi told WION that Thai is taught in places like Australia & Vietnam, "but in India, it’s an additional honour."

Explaining, he further said, "There are common Pali and Sanskrit roots in our languages, so I hope Indians will not find Thai too difficult."

Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev said, "Happy to see the Russian language listed in the New Education Policy among the electives that students can take up to learn about cultures of the world and enrich global knowledge. It will further strengthen bilateral people-to-people ties."

South Korea's envoy to India Shin Bongkil said, "I think Indian government's decision to add Korean as a foreign language for secondary level can be considered as one of the symbolic measures to focus on the importance of India-Korea relations."

The Korean Culture Centre in India is preparing to open Korean Language Teacher Training Course with 23 Korean language teacher candidate. These teachers are selected for a 15-week intensive course which will run from August 17 to December 24.

Mandarin was not included in the new education policy.