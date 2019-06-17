Entering Parliament to ensure 'Bharat Mata' reaches pinnacle of glory: BJP's Tejasvi Surya takes oath as 1st time MP

One of the youngest MP elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, who fought on BJP's ticket, attended his maiden parliament session on Monday.

Sharing his first ever experience after becoming an MP, ahead of the Parliament Sunday, Tejasvi said, "It's a great institution which has shaped country's past, present & future."

"I'm entering it with a lot of gratitude for people who've elected me & also with sense of idealism to ensure Bharat Mata reaches the pinnacle of glory which it's destined to do," he added.

Taking oath as Lok Sabha member, newly elected BJP MP Tejasvi took to his Twitter and wrote, "Let my thoughts, words & actions always be one. Let not hypocrisy or deceit ever take over. Let me not forget my roots. Let me cry everyday for those not as fortunate as I am. Let me always remain idealistic."

मनस्येकं वचस्येकं कर्मण्येकं महात्मनाम् | Let my thoughts, words & actions always be one. Let not hypocrisy or deceit ever take over. Let me not forget my roots. Let me cry everyday for those not as fortunate as I am. Let me always remain idealistic. Thank you PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/daC5ssQAtZ — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 17, 2019

Tejasvi Surya, 28, who is one of the youngest first-time MP, fought 2019 election from Bangalore South, which is one of the high-profile seats in the country. The seat was previously represented multiple times by Ananth Kumar of BJP, who passed away recently.

Holding responsibility of General Secretary of BJP youth wing, Tejasvi fought 2019 election from prestigious Bangalore South seat and defeated Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Congress leader BK Hariprasad by a huge margin of 3,31,192 votes.

Tejasvi Surya grabbed 7,39,229 votes, while BK Hariprasad won 4,08,037 votes.

On the day when PM Modi was elected as leader of Lower House, Tejasvi Surya took to his Twitter wall and posted a selfie with his favourite leader Smriti Irani in the central hall of the Parliament.

All the newly-elected MPs had gathered in the central hall of Parliament to formally elect PM Narendra Modi as their leader.

Sharing his selfie with Smriti Irani and Devendra Fadnavis, Tejasvi Surya had said, "Oh man!! I had waited for this selfie with my favourite Smriti Irani ji from such a long time."

Praising PM Modi after his Parliament speech, Tejasvi had previously said, "What a day! Sitting in famed Central Hall of Parliament & listening to India's epochal man PM Narendra Modi."

"For a youngster like me, his speech was classic lesson in how one must conduct oneself & not get lost in trappings of power. It's difficult to climb, but so easy to slip," he said.

Tejasvi further said, "One reason why young India loves PM Narendra Modi & the BJP is because of the immense faith they place in the young."

"It is only in the BJP that you will find young, educated, dynamic, rooted & meritorious Chief Ministers like Devendra Fadnavis and Pramod Swant."