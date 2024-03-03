Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

A search operation in the area was ongoing.

An encounter between Naxalites and security forces broke out in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning, officials said. A search operation in the area was ongoing.

Earlier, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattishgarh's Kanker district on February 25. According to officials, police conducted a joint operation with BSF and SSB in the Koyalibeda area, during which an encounter broke out between the forces and Naxalites.

The encounter took place in a forest area in Koyalibeda during an anti-naxal operation.

"3 Naxals were killed in the encounter and 3 guns were recovered," Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Elesela had said. The operation was launched based on information received about Raju Salaam (a Naxal commander).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)