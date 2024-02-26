Twitter
Empowering talent acquisition: The role of English proficiency tests in recruitment

With a broader talent pool, organisations can hire the best candidate based on preference and skill set.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 05:47 PM IST

Recruitment is no longer limited to geographical locations as companies scout globally to find the best talent fit. With a broader talent pool, organisations can hire the best candidate based on preference and skill set.

However, hiring across borders has brought the need to know the language of international business, English. Almost all interactions require a certain level of proficiency in English, from raising a simple technical request to negotiating a new contract, networking with clients, or presenting ideas to a leadership team.

This calls for employees who are proficient in the English language. Not only does it help companies ensure compliance where necessary, but it also improves workplace collaboration and efficiency. 

The need for language assessments

Assessing English proficiency is essential, especially when the role requires interaction with remote team members or is customer-facing. English proficiency assessments make selecting ideal candidates easier by helping objectively measure the applicant's language skills. This allows the recruiter to not only eliminate bias that arises during subjective evaluation but also helps save time and screen out applicants who do not meet the required language skills.

Furthermore, the assessment ensures that candidates possess adequate English language skills to perform their jobs effectively, especially for customer-facing roles such as customer service or sales. Employees with strong English skills will also communicate effectively with the customers, improving customer satisfaction.

Another advantage of English language assessments is cost savings. For organisations, hiring a candidate with the necessary language skills reduces the need for additional language training or support, saving both time and resources. The assessments also measure the workforce's current language proficiency, helping organisations prepare training and development plans to improve their language skills.

Technology aids for language skills assessments

Accurately assessing the language and communication skills of an applicant is essential. Organisations also need to close the language proficiency gap in their employees through L&D programs. 

To make this easier, Mercer | Mettl's SpeechX offers organisations an efficient way to evaluate candidates on the nuances of language. SpeechX is an AI-powered English proficiency tool that evaluates candidates on four aspects of the English language, i.e., pronunciation, fluency, grammar and listening comprehension.

SpeechX’s AI-based English assessments provide talent acquisition teams with a standard, structured, objective framework to assess candidates. SpeechX also includes situational judgement tests through realistic, chatbot-style candidate conversations. It evaluates candidates' responses while simulating situations they may face on the job . It also utilises video interviews, game-based assessments, and coding challenges. The diversified options help keep the candidates engaged while ensuring proper selection. 

In summary, English proficiency assessments enhance the hiring process by ensuring applicants have the necessary language skills for their roles, improving job performance, customer satisfaction, compliance, and overall organisational success.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

