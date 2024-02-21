Eminent jurist and veteran senior SC advocate Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

Fali S Nariman, a prominent jurist and seasoned senior advocate of the Supreme Court, died in New Delhi on Wednesday, his staff confirmed. He was 95 years old.

He began his career as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was later designated as a senior advocate in 1961. Throughout his distinguished career spanning over 70 years, he practiced law first in the High Court of Bombay, and then since 1972, in New Delhi in the Supreme Court of India. He was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972 when he relocated from Bombay to Delhi.