Embarrasment for AAP: Party leader Mukesh Tokas arrested for allegedly raping 25-year-old woman

Delhi police on Thursday arrested AAP leader Mukesh Tokas for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The 25-year-old woman filed an FIR in Delhi's Kishangarh police station. The accused has been taken to police custody.

The woman hails from Motihari district of Bihar.

According to media reports, Mukesh has been sexually exploiting the woman for the past 2 years.

Mukesh allegedly told the woman that he was lonely after his wife died. Afterward, he vowed to marry the victim. The woman alleged that he forced her to have sexual relation with her.

According to the report filed by Punjab Kesari, the victim later found out that Tokas was already married, and wanted to end the relationship. In response, Tokas threated to kill the victim and her children.

Tokas is associated with the AAP party from RK Puram Assembly.

The investigation is underway.