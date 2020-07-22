Eid-ul-Adha 2020: Bakrid to be celebrated on Aug 1; here is UP govt guidelines on Eid prayers, animal slaughter

As Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated during the COVID-19 pandemic on August 1, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines to ensure social distancing on the occasion.

Muslims in the BJP-ruled state will have to offer prayers and celebrate the upcoming Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) festival at their homes, as per the state government guidelines.

Muslim clerics have been asked to ensure that people don`t collect in groups, but celebrate the festival at their homes, according to the guidelines issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yogi Adityanath government has directed police officials in all districts to remain on the vigil and take note of even the smallest incident in their respective areas.

Transportation of meat and animal slaughter in the open have been banned.

Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across India on August 1. Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.

The festival will be celebrated on July 31 in Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar.

Earlier, Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow sacrifice of animals and people to offer namaz in Idgahs on Eid-al-Adha.

In a letter to Yogi, acting Mohtamim Maulana Abdul Khalik Madrasi had said on Monday Bakri Eid is nearing and there is no alternative to sacrifice in Islam. He pointed out the hurdles and uncertainty in the way of preparations for the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He demanded that as the festival could fall on a Saturday, the state government should consider shifting of the weekend lockdown to Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of Saturday and Sunday.

Madrasi had also demanded that permission should be given for holding namaz in Idgahs while following social distancing norms.