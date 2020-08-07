Rhea Chakraborty writes to ED, seeks postponement of statement recording

In a major development, Rhea Chakraborty on Friday (August 7) wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking more time from appearance before it in the money laundering case and requested to postpone the recording of her statement till the Supreme Court hears her plea.

In an email sent to the probe agency on Thursday night, Rhea sought to defer the inquiry in the case since the matter is still pending in the court.

Advocate Satish Manshinde, who is representing Rhea in the matter, revealed that the actress has sought postponement the recording of her statement in the money laundering case. "Rhea Chakraborty has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.

The apex court has asked the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar as well as Sushant's father KK Singh to file replies on Rhea's plea.

Notably, ED had summoned Rhea for questioning on Friday in connection with a money laundering case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered by ED in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput following a complaint lodged by his father with Bihar Police.

The ED is probing allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts, and whether Rajput's income was used for money laundering and creating illegal assets, reports quoting officials said.

The agency has already questioned Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea's chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar.